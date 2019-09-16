SCHOOLCHILDREN and students have fundraised more than £1,000 to buy a lifesaving defibrillator.

The device has been installed at St George's RC Primary School - where it can be easily accessed by York Rescue Boat and paramedics in an emergency.

Pupils in year 12 at All Saints RC Secondary School bid for £750 towards the cost of the defibrillator and youngsters at St George's RC Primary asked Waitrose for £400 to help fund the device.

It was then installed in a special outdoor heated unit - to make sure it is not affected by frost.

Head teacher at St George's Dee Patton-Statham praised the students and teacher Sarah Bilton for their successful fundraising bids, adding: "The defib has been registered with the NHS and with York Rescue Boat and we now want to make sure that everyone in the community knows where it is situated as we know that this unit could potentially save someone’s life."