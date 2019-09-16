A GROUP made up of local printmakers is offering another free opportunity to see the work of its members, talk to the artists and learn about this area of art at an event later this month.
York Printmakers' third annual Autumn Print Fair will be held at the Cemetery Chapel, on Cemetery Road, on September 21 and 22 from 10am to 5pm each day.
Admission is free and around 20 local printmakers will be there in person showing and demonstrating their skills.
The original limited edition prints on display will be for sale, from greetings cards to large framed statement pieces.
Visitors are welcome to browse and buy or simply watch and ask questions.
Between them, members represent a range of printmaking methods including collagraph, linocut, woodblock, etching, cyanotype, screen printing and more.
Printmaker and graphic designer Michelle Hughes, a member of the group, said: "The group meets once a month to share ideas and new work, as well as to collaborate on new projects. There’s such a big variety of styles of work within the group. I love seeing all the different kinds kinds of printmaking techniques and how differently can be used.”
She added: "Printmakers are generous with their knowledge, and the York Printmakers make a special point of including demonstrations, sample printing blocks and tools and sketchbooks in their group exhibitions. Several members are experienced tutors and will be happy to tell you about the classes and workshops available if you want to try for yourself."