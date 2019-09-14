KNAVESMIRE will be a sea of mud today as fundraisers come together in aid of Cancer Research UK.
Race for Life events are taking place today and tomorrow, with men, women and children all participating in the events for the first time this year.
Thousands of people join together and remember loved ones lost to cancer or celebrate the lives of those who have survived by taking part in 5k, 10k and Pretty Muddy events.
Pretty Muddy will take place today at Knavesmire, featuring a muddy obstacle course, an A-frame and a mud pit. The kids event is at 10.15am and the 5k Pretty Muddy at 10.45am.
Tomorrow, the 10k and 5k races will return to York Racecourse, both beginning at 11am.
Money raised through Race for Life will help Cancer Research UK scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat the disease, helping save more lives.
Danielle Masterson, area marketing manager for Race for Life in York, said: “We are calling on everyone in the city to unite and help make a real difference in the fight against the disease.”
Cancer Research UK supports the work of more than 4,000 scientists, doctors and nurses.