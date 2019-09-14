A POPULAR York fish and chip shop and restaurant is set to undergo a major refurbishment.

Drake’s Fish and Chips in Low Petergate has submitted a planning application for a revamp of its takeaway and restaurant.

The business was last refurbished about nine years ago and is traditionally decorated inside.

Under the plans, the restaurant on the ground and first floors would be revamped.

The planning application for the listed building says the shop front and signs would not be changed, but the interior will be redecorated.

Sara Drake, general manager, said: “We are in the early stages of the design but we’re hoping to have a massive refurbishment.

“We want to keep it traditional, but make it a bit more modern.”

She added they are aiming for the work to take place in February.

The fish and chip shop is also known for some of its quirkier dishes - including a deep-fried “chippychanga” wrap and Easter egg.

The planning application says: “The existing ground floor and first floor are currently operating as a fish and chip shop/ take-away and restaurant and it is confirmed that the usage of the building will remain as Drakes Fish and Chip shop.

“The only changes to the interior of the building is purely decoration and cosmetic. This will consist of new floor coverings along with new decorated walls and ceilings and no structural works will be taking place within the property or to the existing shop-front which is to remain in its current painted state.

“The existing interior is a recent (last 10 years) refurbishment which is quite sympathetic to the history of the building.”

Family-run business Drake’s took over the shop from Petergate Fisheries after the shop was wrecked by a huge fire in September 2009.

The company has branches across Yorkshire.