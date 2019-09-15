A CELEBRATION of one of the country’s best-loved cars has helped raise funds for a Ryedale-based charity.

North Yorkshire Minis was created in 2004 to organise events in the area for classic Mini owners.

The event has raised thousands of pounds and this year chose to support Ryedale Special Families (RSF) in Old Malton.

Ian Hughes, who lives in Terrington and is a member of the club, said: “Over the years, we have become known as the event to attend in North Yorkshire, attracting Mini owners from near and far to see, drive and appreciate our wonderful county.

“Our events are based on driving your Mini around some of the best roads in the area, our weekend is packed with adventure, fun and thrills.

“The weekend-long event is fun for the whole family, featuring live music on the Saturday evening to party the night away after a day of treasure hunting.”

He added: “Over the years we have donated thousands of pounds to good causes, including Cancer Research, Candlelighters, Relay for Life, North Yorkshire Air Ambulance and this year we were happy to support Ryedale Special Families in their quest to raise funds for building new premises.

“This year’s event saw 45 classic Minis gather at the Vale of Pickering campsite, raising £700.”

RSF is currently fundraising for a new purpose-built premises which will give the charity more flexibility and create a facility that exactly fits its requirements.

The charity has reached its initial target of £100,000 and has begun the process of looking at available land.

Rob Davies, funding co-ordinator for RSF, said: “We’re extremely grateful to everyone involved with North Yorkshire Minis for raising funds for us at this year’s event.”

For more information about North Yorkshire Minis, visit the Facebook page.