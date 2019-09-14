CAMPAIGNERS may call for a judicial review into a decision to approve planning permission for a huge jail at a village near York.
Proposals for a 1,440-inmate prison at Full Sutton were given the green light by a majority vote at an East Riding of Yorkshire Council planning committee on Thursday - despite more than about 3,300 objections.
Speaking for the campaigners after the meeting, Fiona Roberts said if the new prison is built it would mean four out of five people living in the area would be male prisoners.
She added that residents would now consider a judicial review of the decision but would first have to weigh up the cost.
She said: “I think it’s a tragedy and I think Full Sutton will pay the price.
“I think it’s a huge mistake.”
The Government welcomed the news, saying the jail would create more than 700 jobs and be a major boost to the local economy”.