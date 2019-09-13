A MAJOR autumn flower show in North Yorkshire will be moving to a new venue next year.

This year's Harrogate Autumn Flower Show, which started today and runs until Sunday, will be the the last time the event is held at the Great Yorkshire Showground.

Up to 40,000 visitors are expected to attend the show this weekend, which features a huge centrepiece Back to the Future display designed to showcase the event’s new 2020 venue at Newby Hall.

Harrogate Flower Show director, Nick Smith said: “Any good attraction or event should regularly review what it is able to offer and ensure that it stays both relevant and vibrant for its visitors.

"We have carried out that process over the last year and, working with our partners at Newby, we are thrilled to become the first national gardening event to offer future visitors all of their favourite show features, plus access to a fabulous stately home and gardens.

“Newby Hall is only a few miles away, with access just off the A1M, and offers 25 acres of incredible gardens, as well as a children’s adventure garden. The move has really given us an opportunity to reimagine what our show could look like and we hope that our visitors will be as excited as we are about the future.”

Richard Compton, owner of Newby Hall and Gardens, added: “We are delighted to be hosting the UK’s premier autumn gardening event and can promise a warm Newby welcome to Harrogate Autumn Flower Show visitors and exhibitors for September 18 to 20, 2020.

“Our award-winning gardens offer 15 different garden ‘rooms’ to explore, in addition to our iconic herbaceous borders. The combination of the flower show, the gardens and the hall will create an incredible experience. We are proud and excited.”

Flower show organisers are, however, keen to stress that the Harrogate Spring Flower Show will remain at its current home at the Great Yorkshire Showground. The next event takes place on April 23 to 26, 2020.

Mr Smith commented: “We have always opened and closed the UK gardening season with two very distinct events in spring and autumn. We can now celebrate those differences by offering two very different venues as well as two very different shows.”

Also featuring in this autumn’s special Back to the Future theme is a large-scale display created by Golden Acre Park in Leeds. Their recreation of a disused railway line is designed to illustrate the park’s 80-year journey from its origins as the lost amusement park of Leeds to a future role as a beacon of biodiversity.

The flower show is open from 9.30am to 5.30pm (4.30pm on Sunday). Tickets are available each day on the gate: Saturday £20.50, Sunday £19. Children under 16 are free with an adult. Parking is free.