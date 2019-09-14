RESIDENTS are worried that historic 19th century paving stones on their street could be damaged when they are lifted for ultra fibre optic cables to be installed.

Homes in New Walk Terrace, off Fishergate, York, received a letter on September 2 from the York Ultra Fibre Optic (UFO) team from TalkTalk to say its construction partner was due to start installing fibre optic broadband on the street on September 9.

However, the work has been “temporarily suspended.”

Several New Walk Terrace residents have contacted TalkTalk’s UFO team to raise their concerns.

Andrew Scott emailed the company to say the street is in a conservation area and a “key part of what is conserved is the York Stone paving to our street".

He told them: “Its pavements comprise large original 19th century Yorkstone flags, some of which are very fragile and others are cracked but still doing their job. These flagstones are a crucial part of what makes New Walk Terrace worth conserving.”

Speaking to The Press, he added: “Nobody objects to the new service being provided, that’s wonderful. All we are asking for is reassurance that proper conservation standard procedures will take place to ensure there is no damage to the historical pavement.”

Another New Walk Terrace resident, Dave Taylor, a local councillor and former Lord Mayor of York, also contacted TalkTalk.

In an email to the company, he said: “Residents made an agreement with the council some years ago to maintain the York Stone paving and we made a financial contribution to the restoration and maintenance at that time in the full expectation that the York Stone paving would be maintained thereafter.

“We are seeking your assurance that your contractor is made aware of this and that they have the relevant skills and expertise to lift the York Stone paving when necessary and replace it to conservation area standards afterwards.”

Mr Taylor said residents were also concerned about the parking situation in New Walk Terrace while work is taking place.

He said they were originally told that residents' parking would be suspended, but since then they had received another letter informing them that the work will not affect vehicles accessing the street.

“Residents just need to know where they stand in relation to the suspension of parking,” Mr Taylor added.

A TalkTalk spokesperson said: “Work in New Walk Terrace has been temporarily suspended and we’re working closely with our construction partner and City of York Council to ensure there’s a solution that that utilises as little disruption as possible and work is completed to a high standard in this sensitive area when it goes ahead.

“We have an extensive communications plan in place to make sure residents know what type of work will happen on their street before our teams arrive. In addition, we have a careline for residents and we’d encourage them to get in touch should they have any queries.”

TalkTalk added that it is liaising with the Highways Team at the City of York Council regarding the build and parking suspensions.

It said a parking suspension is imposed for the safety of the public and its workforce, and when in place, residents need to park elsewhere until the work has been completed. Residents are advised to contact the careline with any queries on 0800 542 807, or email ufo-help@talktalkplc.com