AROUND £1,000 of Dior perfume was stolen in a burglary at a York department store, police have said.
North Yorkshire Police received a call at around 11.30pm yesterday (Thursday) after someone had smashed a window of Browns department store, in Davygate, York, and stole bottles of perfume before cycling away from the scene.
A spokesman for the force said: "The caller chased after the suspect and tried to detain him but unfortunately the suspect got away.
"Inquiries are ongoing and North Yorkshire Police are asking anyone with information to get in touch."
Paul Rollinson, in charge of security at Browns, said: "About £1,000 of Dior perfume was stolen and the door will cost £2,000 to replace.
"We managed to to get the shop door back open for the public by 10am but it has been such an inconvenience, all for a few boxes of perfume."
If you have any information, call 101, quoting reference number, 12190168765. If you wish to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
