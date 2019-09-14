A SIGNIFICANT new business development - at Sherburn in Elmet – will soon be welcoming its first occupiers. It's set to create new jobs and opportunities for people in the area.

Cromwell Polythene is expanding onto the new Sherburn2 site. The development, from leading Yorkshire property company, Glentrool Estates Group, has been supported by Selby District Council and the York, North Yorkshire and East Riding LEP.