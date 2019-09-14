A SIGNIFICANT new business development - at Sherburn in Elmet – will soon be welcoming its first occupiers. It's set to create new jobs and opportunities for people in the area.
Cromwell Polythene is expanding onto the new Sherburn2 site. The development, from leading Yorkshire property company, Glentrool Estates Group, has been supported by Selby District Council and the York, North Yorkshire and East Riding LEP.
The 75-acre site, near junction 42 of the A1(M), has the capacity to create hundreds of new good quality jobs. A new £4.5m HQ for Cromwell Polythene is now being finished.
"We're delighted to welcome Cromwell Polythene, a flourishing family-run business, to Sherburn2", explained Jeremy Nolan, a director of Glentrool. "The move will provide a platform for growth for a secure and successful future.
"Glentrool takes a hands-on approach with our customers. Our own design team has guided Cromwell through the procurement process to provide them precisely with the building they need."
Selby District Council's executive member for economic development, Cllr David Buckle, explained that Sherburn2 is one of Yorkshire's most important new development sites.
He said: "It has the potential to create hundreds of new jobs for our area. The expansion of Cromwell to their new premises demonstrates a real confidence in the Selby district as a place to invest, right at the heart of Yorkshire".