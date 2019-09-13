MALTON Museum is looking for a volunteer to join the team and fill the post of museum administrator.
The administrator will help with the running of the museum which holds a nationally important collection of Roman artefacts. Staff regularly deliver an active events programme of talks, tours, family workshops and adult craft sessions.
The role will involve helping with marketing, volunteer management and developing the museum.
Apply at maltonmuseum.co.uk/news/we-are-looking-for-a-museum-administrator/. The closing date is October 2.