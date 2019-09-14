A LIGHT installation will illuminate the ruins of Rievaulx Abbey this month.

Touring artwork Museum of the Moon will be coming to the abbey, which is in the heart of the North York Moors National Park, for four nights from September 19 to 22, between 7pm and 10pm.

Paul Robson, events manager, North at English Heritage, said: “Coloured lights will bring out different features from the ancient stonework providing a truly alternative view whilst the moon floats above the ruins.

“With light, sound and the beautiful surroundings, the event will connect visitors with the magic and awe experienced by monks and visitors alike when the abbey was at the height of its wealth and power.

“Rievaulx Abbey is a beautiful site whatever the season, but in the dusk with the lights shining on it and Museum of the Moon within the ruins, it will be simply stunning.

“We are providing a free shuttle bus service from Helmsley to make it easier for visitors to join us for an unforgettable evening of light and sound.

“We’ll have marshmallows in a fire-pit, hot chocolate and our popular café will be open for light meals and snacks too.”

Museum of the Moon is a touring artwork by UK-based artist Luke Jerram.

The Museum of the Moon is presented in a number of different ways both indoors and outdoors, so altering the experience and interpretation of the artwork.

As it travels from place to place, it will gather new musical compositions and an ongoing collection of personal responses, stories and mythologies, as well as highlighting the latest moon science.

The installation is a fusion of lunar imagery, moonlight and surround sound composition created by BAFTA and Ivor Novello award-winning composer Dan Jones.

The shuttle bus service will run from Helmsley and visitors are asked to make use of this free service as parking at Rievaulx Abbey is limited to blue badge holders. Pre-booking is essential.

Tickets can be purchased online at english-heritage.org.uk, in the shop at Rievaulx Abbey or by phoning 0370 3331183.