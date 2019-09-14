A TELEVISION legend welcomed a historic train to a York museum as he filmed a new documentary.

David Jason, best known for his role as ‘Del Boy’ in BBC’s Only Fools and Horses, visited the National Railway Museum this week to film a new programme - and help install another classic train to its displays.

Stephenson’s original Rocket travelled to York for the first time in 20 years.

Its trip was the final leg of the train’s UK museum tour, organised by the Science Museum Group.

The original Rocket will be displayed at the National Railway Museum for at least a decade initially as part of the new exhibition, ‘Brass, Steel and Fire’, which opens on September 26.

Rocket will eventually be one of the main features of the museum’s redeveloped Great Hall, which is part of a £55 million ‘Vision 2025’ masterplan.

Built in 1829, Rocket is one of the UK’s most historically significant objects. After success at the Rainhill Trials in the same year, the engine operated on the world’s first inter-city passenger railway in 1830.

Rocket was the only locomotive to successfully complete the trials, achieving a then remarkable top speed of 30mph, securing the engine’s place in history.

Anthony Coulls, senior curator at the National Railway Museum, said: “Rocket was not the first steam engine, but it is certainly one of the most significant.”

The famous engine travelled by road in a special protective crate and its chimney was removed and carefully reattached.

Rocket will join other renowned steam trains, such as Mallard and Flying Scotsman, as the locomotive goes on long term show. For more information, visit: www.railwaymuseum.org.uk/whats-on/brass-steel-and-fire