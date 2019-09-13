STUDENTS who have graduated from York College this year:
Joseph Acaster, John Aconley, Perry Stuart Allan, Olivia Ames, Kirstie Blayn Anderson, Ruth Bagnall, Lauren Emma Baker, Chloe Elizabeth Barker, Sara Leon Beattie, Georgina Suzanne Bedford, Alexandra Charlotte Bell, Shannon Bennett, Emma Jayne Bexon, Wendy Eva Binnington, Jack Boanas, Matteo Cameron Bortone, Sarah Jane Bosomworth, Christopher Bradshaw, Katie Bradshaw, Rachel Broadhead, Charlotte Amy Brough, Catherine Rose Brown, Chante Helena Brown, Saffron Olivia Brown, Ellie Kate Bruce, Jodie Ellen Brunt, Kate Anne Buckley, Tawny Anthea Bulmer, Damian Piotr Burlikowski, Whitney Christine Dolorissa Calder, Balqis Cator-Wanli, Daniel Chapman,
Graduation day for York College students
Cameron James Clarke, Stephen James Clarke, Louise Clarkson, Shannon Cooper, Matthew Christopher Cornwall, Sean Thomas Croft, Thomas Elliot Currie, Lucy-Rose Dann, Mark Stephen Davies, Andrew John Davis, Wayne Edward Dawson, Chloe Day, Daniel James Dickson, Francesca Elise Dinsdale, Louise Anne Dixon, Tanya Djalili, Lauren Elizabeth Dodd, Katie Anne Donald, John Sutherland Doran, Lucy Rose Dowker, Tori Drury, Judith Dunn, Ashleigh Durham, Phillipa Frances Eason, Boo Everett, Ella Fickling, Holly Ellis Fidgeon, Lauren Darcy Fisher, Poppy Lynne Fisher, Kieran Edward Fitzgerald, Cheryl Flintoff, Nicole Jayne Ford, Daniel Aaron Gent, Harry John Gibb, Joseph Nathaniel Gillyon, Ben Ian Gladders, Chloe Rhiannon Gledhill, Harriet Elizabeth Glover, Khloe Michelle Glynn-Platt, Mark Goodwin, Zachary James Gorley, Ryan Lee Gorman, Abbie-Leigh Gostling, Alexander Edward Green, Paige Marie Gumley, Anna Mary Gurrey, Harry James Hall, Simon Daniel Hames, Ellie May Harper, Craig Harrison, Mae Lucy Harrod, Mengqing He, Arthur Kevin Walter Phillips Heffron, Charlotte Lucy Henderson, Charlotte Louise Henshaw, Joanne Kirsty Heyes, Alexandra Rose Hilton, Fiona Margaret Hirst, Chantelle Rose Hodgson, Louise Hogarth, Jake Connor Hudson, Matthew Hume, James John Hunter, Trudy Hunter, Nadia Hussain, Laura Diane Jackson, Cydny Jackson-Moroney, Abdoulie Jammeh, Hassan Ali Janjua, Lucy Jayne Jaques, Rochelle Jennison-Smith, Phoebe Jessiman, Andrew Jason Jones, Kuldeep Kaur, Ryan Stuart Kettlestring, Maisie Ellen King, Elizabeth Megan Kirk, Mark Kissane, Garry William Kneeshaw, Sophie Lang, Charlotte Lannon-Simpson, Demi Chantelle Leetham, Elinor Anne Lucas, Rebecca Valarie MacGregor, Laura Maddison, Maria Thalia Camba Manalese, Daniel Kevin Mansfield, Sophie Martin, Deana Massey, Kyle Francis Matthews, Andrew John Mattinson, Hannah Elizabeth McCarthy, Deborah McCrorie, Dionne Mcleod, Calvin Owen McShane, Sophie Elizabeth Milner, Ruby Nicole Mitchell, Steven Paul Mulligan, Christopher Nattrass, Asif Nazerali, Matthew James Neal, Emma Kay Newton, Sarah Louise Papps, Alicia Parker, Remmi Jay Parker, Lisa Anne Pearson, Amy Louise Pilkington, Aimee Anne Pollock, Chloe Robyn Precious, Louise Price, Helen Elizabeth Pritchard, Charlotte Amelia Quigley, Chloe Jane Rawcliffe, David Mark Redman, James Edward Redshaw, Emily Faith Richards, Melissa Richards, Sophie Louise Riley, Kirsty Roberts, Patrick Alexander Roberts, Lucy Alice Robinson, Jack Ian Rowell, Kimberley Jane Sadler, Rebecca Scott, Aimee Elizabeth Shepherd, Stephen Sheard, Ellie Catherine Short, Joseph Singleton, William Smith, Laura Speakman, Jessica Standley, Shannon Tilly Stead, Timothy Stead, Samantha Jane Stockdale, Laura Fay Susan Stone, Leticia Stones, Robert Strudwick, Alice Szuszkewicz, Jordan Ashley Tate, Claire Taylor, Jessica Teasdale, Sophie Thomas, Michael John Thwaite, Amber Jade Townend, Flora Thien – Thuong Tran, Hannah Walker, Lily Catherine Walker, Charlotte Walton-Clemit, Oliver James Ward, Daniella Christina Warren, Eden Honey Barrett Warters, Isaac Bruce Webster, Ben Luke West, Thomas Alexander West, Olivia Wheat, Joseph Thomas Wilson, Georgia Anne Wilstrop, Robert Stanley Worrall, Simon David Wright, Grace Sarah Yeomans, Hannah Young, Ross Cameron Young, Grace Zajicek, Steven Zanft.