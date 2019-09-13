THE hard work of higher education students from York College was celebrated at a graduation ceremony at York Minster.

The students have completed degree-level courses in art, graphic design, fashion and crafts, business, construction, digital technologies, early years and education, education, engineering, media make-up, and sport.

This year the college’s higher education students excelled in their studies, achieving a 94 per cent overall pass rate and an impressive percentage of high grades.

The ceremony on Thursday began with the Reverend Catriona Cumming, succentor at York Minster, officially welcoming the graduands and their guests.

Lee Probert, chief executive and principal of York College, led the academic procession and gave an opening address, applauding the graduands on their accomplishments.

There followed a keynote speech by Sue Jefferson, managing director of Possibilities Realised Ltd and deputy chair of York and North Yorkshire’s Local Enterprise Partnership Business Board, who then presented the graduands with their scrolls. The ceremony ended with a Vote of Thanks by York College chair of governors Shirley Collier.

Mr Probert is proud of the graduates and all they have achieved. He said: “This is such a great day of celebration for our graduates and their supporters. I congratulate them all for the dedication and commitment they have demonstrated in their respective studies, which ultimately will prove to be life-changing. York College offers a variety of higher education courses and it is clear that the small teaching groups and outstanding support from our tutors lead to successful achievements for our higher education students, and importantly a wide range of employment possibilities, as well as further study opportunities.”

Emma Bexon, 42, from Wheldrake, was among those who graduated, having achieved an outstanding grade for her PGCE Professional CertEd qualification.

After completing her course, Emma was delighted to secure employment at York College as programme leader for the art and design level 1 course, and a tutor for the National Saturday Art Club at York College, providing artistic experiences for students aged 13 to 16.

York College offers higher education opportunities for students in York and the wider area.

