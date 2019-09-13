A YORK man has become the UK’s first world champion of the board game, Friedrich.
John McCullough, who was appearing in his first final, won 3 of his 4 qualification round games and accrued more qualification points than his fellow finalists, giving him first choice of role in the final.
This was the 14th Friedrich World Championships which were held in Berlin between September 6 - 8.
John is a member of of BM York, a boardgames club which base themselves at the Bar Convent and meet twice a month.
Friedrich, named after Frederick the Great of Prussia, first released in 2004.
It is an elegant strategy boardgame for 3 or 4 players.
Every year, Madrid and York alternate hosting summer ‘Euros’. The 2020 Euros will be held in York at the Bar Convent.