I WAS playing snakes and ladders with my granddaughter and suddenly I knew what I was going to write about this month. It was a particularly ludicrous game on an Australian board with probably too many squares with various Australian creatures ready to pounce on us. For nearly an hour, we went up and down the board, always being thwarted as we neared the end and laughing at the never-ending game.

This may sound trite to some, but isn’t life just like snakes and ladders? Every day is a throw of the dice and events can stop us as we attempt to move forward. Some days are fun, helpful and we move forward with ease. Some are just ordinary days with nothing of note happening as we move forward. Then there are those days that stop us in our tracks and send us backwards. Perhaps a short snake that is quick to recover from or a long one that has us sinking and struggling to get back to where we were. We never give up and always throw the dice and have another go.