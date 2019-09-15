TRIBUTES have been paid to a young woman who was kind, caring and full of life.

Emma Bottomley, who lived in Malton, passed away on August 26, at St Catherine's Hospice, Scarborough.

The 26-year-old had been fighting ovarian cancer.

Emma's parents, David and Dawn, fiancé Jack Fletcher and her sister and brother, Laura and Jack, described her as someone who lived life to the full.

The family said: "Emma was always such a selfless person and didn't want any of us to worry about her.

She was a fitness fanatic and loved going to the gym, as well as running and doing Zumba and yoga.”

After completing her A-levels at Malton School, Emma had started an apprenticeship at Fera Science Ltd near Sand Hutton.

"Emma was one of the youngest at the site and was often away on courses or volunteering to do extra shifts. Emma constantly strived to progress in her field of work. Just before Christmas she was so excited to have been promoted to project delivery co-ordinator”

"Emma was always on the go and kept her part-time job at the Old Lodge in Malton as well as doing a Sunday paper round."

Emma’s fiancé, Jack, said they met at Malton School, aged 14 and from the age of 20, they had lived together in Malton with their two house rabbits, Pepsi and Pumpkin. "When Emma first moved out she could barely boil an egg but she went on to cook healthy, fresh food from scratch and loved cooking for fun."

They had been due to marry in June but the ceremony had to be put on hold due to Emma undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

When Emma was 20, she was treated for a cancerous ovarian cyst. After surgery, Emma was given the all clear and recovered quickly.

During her four and a half years in remission, she had participated in numerous sporting events. Her greatest recent achievement was completing the Great North Run, which she had trained so hard for. Shortly after the half marathon, Emma had experienced muscle pain which she initially put down to her fitness training.

Tests confirmed in February this year that the ovarian cancer had returned.

Ovarian cancer symptoms are vague and therefore difficult to detect, especially in the early stages. Women may experience abdominal bloating or swelling, lower back pain, nausea and quickly feeling full when eating.

While ovarian cancer commonly occurs in post menopausal women, anyone can be at risk. A common misconception is that a smear test is a screening tool for all gynaecological cancers. However, at present, the only way to diagnose this type of cancer is after a blood test (CA125) which is only offered if symptoms persist.

Jack said: "Emma lived life by setting goals and would just go for it. She was very kind and so caring. I miss her so much”

Emma's sister, Laura, said: "She was my best friend as well as my sister and I could tell her anything. She was an amazing person and we were always there for each other in a heartbeat”

Her dad, David, said they were so grateful for all the support Saint Catherine's had given Emma and the rest of the family.

"Emma never complained and was always so brave," he added.

"She was a beautiful young lady who was full of life and crammed so much into it."

The family would also like to thank everybody at The Magnolia Centre at York Hospital, The Macmillan nurses, The Oncology team and the radiotherapy department at St James Hospital, Leeds.