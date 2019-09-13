ROAD closures will be put in place as resurfacing works are carried out on Hawthorn Grove and Mill Lane in the Heworth area of York.

The works on Hawthorne Grove will take place from Monday to Friday, September 16 to 20, between 7.30pm and 5am.

This will require a road closure from, and including, the mini-roundabout at Harcourt Street up to, but not including, the Eboracum Way junction. Mill Lane will also be closed but residents’ access will be maintained via Heworth Green.

The works on Mill Lane will be carried out from September 23 to 27, between 8am and 5pm. There will be a road closure from Heworth Green up to, but not including, the mini-roundabout at Harcourt Street.

The works will consist of resurfacing the road and the reinstatement of all road markings.

A clearly signed diversion route will be set out for all traffic.

A City of York Council spokesperson said: "Site staff will be on hand to advise and assist residents about the access restrictions once the works are ongoing.

"All on street parking will be suspended at these times but any specific access requirements may be arranged by speaking to the site traffic management operatives who will co-ordinate with residents and business requirements around ongoing construction operations.

"Any vehicle remaining on the street during the suspension time may be liable to a parking fine and removal costs."

Household waste and recycling collections will take place as normal. For Mill Lane, residents are asked to ensure bins are placed on the kerbside by 7am on the day of collection.

During the closure of Hawthorn Grove, bus service 6 will be diverted via Eboracum Way, Heworth Green, Heworth Road, and Melrosegate (not serving Fifth Ave or Fourth Ave). Coastliner will be diverted via Eboracum Way, Heworth Green (not serving East Parade or Heworth Road).

In addition to the above, the council will be carrying out kerbing and drainage works on Mill Lane from Monday to Friday, September 16 to 21, working 9.15am to 4pm.

The council spokesperson added: "During these works the road will be open as normal to travel through, but all on street parking will need to be suspended during these times.

"Emergency services will be permitted through the works at all times. Cyclists will have to dismount and use the footways.

"As with any construction work, there is likely to be a certain amount of disruption and inconvenience to the public, however the council will try at all times to keep any disruption to a minimum."

For more information about roadworks in York visit: www.york.gov.uk/roadworks