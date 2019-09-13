The River Foss is in a terrible state. The surface is just a blanket of green duckweed, with not a duck in sight.
The surface is so dense I’ve even seen a pigeon attempting to land on it as though it were grass.
Duckweed is known for its ability to smother water and deprive the water of oxygen.
How long before the fish and aquatic life is destroyed and the river becomes a stinking mess?
One of the main reasons for the duckweed growing so fast is that there is too much nitrogen in the water.
Is it coming into the river from farmland up stream? That needs investigating.
DM Deamer,
Penleys Grove Street,
Monkgate,York
