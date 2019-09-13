TICKETS are selling fast for Pocklington's prehistoric event with a difference which is taking place at Burnby Hall later this month.

The Burnby Hall Heritage Beanfeast will feature a pop-up museum of artefacts and information from the Neolithic through to the Saxon eras, including items from Pocklington's Burnby Lane Iron Age excavation.

The event organisers are delighted with the response from local collectors and families who have loaned and given items for the event.

Local History Group archivist, Andrew Sefton, who is coordinating the pop-up museum display, said: "We've had marvellous cooperation from locals who have collected so many historic items from in and around Pocklington. We've been loaned Neolithic axes, Roman pots and coins, Saxon clothing fasteners and, of course, some unique Iron Age pieces from Burnby Lane. We've also showing a few intriguing medieval items that were too good to leave out.

"We've got limited display space, but the collection should tell the story of the history of Pocklington and the surrounding villages going back 5,000 years."

There is also a rather different hotpot supper for those attending.

Annette Blanchard, who runs the Burnby Hall Gardens catering operation from its Lilypad Cafe, said: "Every year we serve tens of thousands of cups of tea and coffee and thousands of sandwiches and cakes, and try to cater for all tastes; but this is the first time I've been asked for a prehistoric menu! However, now I've looked into it, the ingredients in the Iron Age were remarkably similar to much of what we have today, so I'm sure we will be able to put on a tasty supper for everyone on the night."

A few tickets for the Burnby Hall Heritage Beanfeast on September 27 are still available from the Visitor Centre at Burnby Hall Gardens or online at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/burnby-hall-heritage-beanfeast-tickets-67819432749