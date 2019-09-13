A YORK MP is inviting local residents to a public meeting following the suspension of Parliament to discuss the developments surrounding the country and the European Union.

Rachael Maskell, MP for York Central, is holding the meeting following her visit to Brussels this week and her discussions with officials at the European Parliament.

The meeting will be held tomorrow (September 14) at Quaker Meeting House, on Friargate, and will start at 11.30am.

Ms Maskell said: “While Parliament is shut down, I will be holding a series of York People Parliament’s, where I not only want to share reflections from my recent visit to the EU Parliament, but also to hear from constituents the reforms that they want to see. In particular, I will welcome those who voted to leave the EU to the York People Parliament events, to talk about the issues of most concern to them. It is my intention to then feed this back into the heart of the EU. This is how politics should work.”

I was elected to represent all my constituents in York Central and I want to ensure everyone has the opportunity to discuss this very complex issue. I am receiving hundreds of emails relating to the developments around the future of our country’s relationship with the European Union, it is important for people to share their views with me.”

Anyone who would like to attend the meeting can reserve a ticket by following the link:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/rachael-maskell-mp-peoples-parliament-tickets-72516989267

Tickets are free but there is limited availability.

Ms Maskell hopes to be holding further meetings around the city, which will be announced shortly once the details are confirmed.