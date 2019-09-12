A HUGE prison will be built at a village near York - and campaigners say they are "incredibly disappointed" that the plans have been approved.

The proposals for a 1,440-inmate jail at Full Sutton were approved by a majority vote at an East Riding of Yorkshire Council meeting.

The controversial plans attracted more than 2,700 objections. Humberside Police also criticised the scheme.

The chief superintendent had said similar-sized prisons have resulted in 250 extra crimes a year - most of them violent offences. And that investigating these crimes would place "significant additional demand" on the force.

He also raised concerns about the impact on the community and roads - with many more people travelling to the area.

And a protest was held outside the County Hall in Beverley before the meeting yesterday afternoon.

Colin Clarke from the No Mega Prison campaign group said: “This is a travesty for the local community, and we are incredibly disappointed by the decision after almost 3,000 people lodged valid objections and Dr Fiona Roberts’ presentation to the pre-planning committee on Monday made it very clear why the proposals should be refused on economic, social, transport and environmental grounds.

“I have no doubt, as the legal objection to the scheme stated, that a private sector development of this size and in such a location would have been refused out of hand."

“The way East Riding of Yorkshire Council has disregarded both material planning considerations and the very real concerns of local communities is a disgrace but the way local communities have come together to oppose this absurd application is heartening, and that is the positive we will take from today.”

But the Ministry of Justice welcomed the news.

The modern jail forms part of Boris Johnson’s plans to create an extra 10,000 prison places nationwide.

Prisons Minister Lucy Frazer QC MP said: "The new jail at Full Sutton is the first milestone in our long-term plan to deliver 10,000 additional modern and efficient prison places.

"It will create and support hundreds of jobs, during construction and afterwards, and will be a major boost to the local economy.

"The prison will also provide a better environment to steer offenders away from crime – ultimately keeping the public safer and reducing the number of future victims."

The Government said the category C jail will open in 2024 and that new security measures at prisons across the country will include X-ray scanners and metal detectors, to clamp down on drugs, weapons and mobile phones.

The planning committee was invited to approve the proposals - with a report prepared for the meeting saying the jail will create "significant employment" of about 720 jobs.

Residents campaigning against the plans raised concerns about the impact of the prison on Full Sutton and surrounding areas.