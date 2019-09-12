NEW little off-road gritters will be used to grit 11 miles of cycle route across York this winter.

City of York Council will trial two smaller vehicles - a quad bike and a Gator - to make part of the city's cycle network safer in icy and snowy conditions.

Some of the most popular routes have been chosen for the pilot - including the new Scarborough Bridge, the route between Wigginton Road and Osbaldwick, and the routes along the riverside in Fulford and from Tadcaster Road to Skeldergate - including Millennium Bridge.

The council's executive member for transport Cllr Andy D'Agorne said: “I’m really pleased to see this new pilot being proposed and hope that, if it’s successful, we can roll this out across other areas of York.

“This month we’re supporting Cycle September, where individuals and their workplaces are competing to raise the profile of cycling and get more people on their bikes.

"But cycling in York doesn’t have to be a summer activity and we want cyclists to feel safe and able to cycle all year round.”

The cost of the pilot is estimated to be £42,000.

Vehicles will be hired for the trial but if it is successful, the council will look to purchase the new gritters.

The plans will be discussed at a council meeting next Thursday.