A YORK-based firm is strength-ening its team to meet the growing demand for its services.

Property and construction consultants LHL Group, whose head office is at The Chocolate Works, has made three new appointments.

Managing director Richard Hampshire said: “We are delighted to be continuing to build a young and dynamic team at LHL Group as demand for our services continues to grow in spite of economic uncertainty over Brexit.”

The company has 33 staff and works on commercial, residential, industrial and heritage projects.

Daniel Bower, who joined in 2014 as an assistant building surveyor, has become an assistant director. His work includes project management, as well as traditional commercial and residential property building surveys and dilapidations work.

He said: “I am very much looking forward to becoming further involved in the business and developing new and existing clients across the region with interesting and exciting projects.”

Jake Currie joins as a trainee building surveyor in the residential, commercial, and professional services sectors. A former apprentice plumber, Jake is also a semi-professional footballer playing midfield for South Emsall-based Frickley Athletic FC, in the BetVictor South East division.

Richard Jobling joins as a building surveyor, doing residential surveys including RICS home buyer reports, building and superstructure surveys and structural reports.