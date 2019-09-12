FIRE fighters tackled a blaze on a bus that had caught fire earlier today.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said that they were called to deal with a bus that was on fire in Moor lane, York at about 4pm.

In a tweet they added: "All persons are out of the vehicle, crews are currently using 2 breathing apparatus and 1 hose reel jet to fight the fire."

"The fire has now been extinguished and crews have left the scene. Please be aware that oil residue may still be on the road, Highways have been informed."