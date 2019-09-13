A WOMAN fled with her dog after returning home - and hearing voices upstairs.

Police are now appealing for information after a diamond ring and several others items were stolen during the raid.

It happened around 4.10pm on Wednesday when a woman returned to her home in Askham Lane, Acomb, and heard voices. She got her dog and ran to a neighbour who contacted the police.

A door had been forced and several items of sentimental value were stolen including a Rotary watch, a ruby and diamond ring, three identical gold rings, three silver Serviette-style rings and an engagement ring with a sapphire and two diamonds.

A white and red pillowcase with a dog motif is believed to have been used to carry the items.

Police want to speak to two white men who were seen running from the direction of Askham Lane towards Tennent Road. Call North Yorkshire Police on 101.