A VIDEO consultation service has launched in York to help treat people with mental health problems from the comfort of their own home.

New technology launched by York mental health charity The Retreat is hoping to help people with mental health problems get their lives back on track.

Clinical psychologists say that the ‘Visual Consultation’ system is an encrypted and secure video link so staff can speak to people in the community from a purpose-built room.

Dr Katja Osswald, senior clinical psychologist for The Retreat, recently carried out a lengthy family interview over the internet as part of an assessment for autism.

She said the technology for consultations is vital for today’s mental health services, adding: “I think this technology will be a great help for people, going forward. It gives them more flexibility and, once we have established a relationship with them, they are more than happy to talk to us online.”

The new technology is already helping people, such as James, who managed to keep his job after seeking support and engaging in virtual consultations with a clinical psychologist at The Retreat.

James went into a downward spiral and became very dependent on alcohol, with severe episodes of anxiety.

His work meant he couldn’t continue on his prescribed medication and soon his job was at risk.

He said: “I was caught in a cycle of self-loathing and depression which hit me like a steam train. I was now being threatened with losing my house and being medically discharged from my job.”

Following support from The Retreat, James was able to turn his situation around. A personalised course of therapy helped take him off medication and he was able to continue with therapy via video consultations with his psychologist.

He said: “I was given individualised care – they really understood me and the nature of my job. I was often able to do therapy via video consultation to minimise the impact on my work, which helped with my ability to recover."

Visit https://www.theretreatyork.org.uk/.

Dr Osswald added: “James worked hard at implementing lifestyle changes to manage his symptoms of ADHD, which included regular physical exercise, but also a range of exercises for the mind. His engagement with mindfulness practice over time allowed him to understand more how his mind works, to spot patterns and ways of getting stuck, and how to become un-stuck. Being able to have regular sessions online, when James had to be away for work, was key.”