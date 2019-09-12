CONTROVERSIAL plans for a massive prison at a village near York have been approved.

Planning permission was granted for the 1,440-inmate "mega jail" at Full Sutton at a meeting this afternoon.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council's planning committee approved the plans by a majority vote of 8 to 4.

More than 2,700 objections to the scheme were received.

Humberside Police also criticised the plans.

The scheme forms part of Boris Johnson’s plans to create an extra 10,000 prison places nationwide

And a report prepared for the planning meeting invited the committee to approve the proposals, saying the jail will create "significant employment" of about 720 jobs.

More to follow.