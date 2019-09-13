HISTORIC sites in and around York will open for free on specific days over the next week to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Heritage Open Days festival.

Sites including Beningbrough Hall - which will be free to visitors on September 20 and 21 - are offering exclusive access to National Trust sites as well as organising specific events to mark the occasion.

Goddards House and Gardens, an arts and crafts building in Dringhouses, which was built in 1927 for Noel and Kathleen Terry of the famed chocolate-manufacturing family Terry’s, will be open for free today (Friday) and September 20.

The attraction includes gardens with a bowling green and wilderness gardens.

Meanwhile, one of York’s Grade 1 listed historic house’s, Treasurer's House, will be open to visitors on Saturday and Sunday, and again on September 21 and 22 - while the Fishergate Postern Tower will be free to enter too.

Fountains Abbey, a Cistercian monastery, will be greeting visitors for free on September 21, while Nunnington Hall will also be open for free on September 20 and 22.

Glen Gardens and Glen Allotments in Fulford will open on September 21, 1pm-4pm, to celebrate more than 100 years of continual use. There will be walks around the park and Mosaic garden, with tea and cake. No pre-booking is required.

Paul Whiting, head of Visit York, said: “Heritage Open Days is another brilliant way for both visitors and locals to explore the country’s history and culture that is right on their doorstep. We are delighted that York residents have the chance to experience the diverse heritage offer in York and beyond.”

A spokesman for the National Trust said: “The Heritage Open Days’ annual festival is a fantastic opportunity to visit one of the National Trust houses and gardens on your doorstep free of charge. In and around York, all our properties are opening their doors on selected days so come and enjoy a stroll through the autumnal gardens or around the historic halls, abbeys and houses for free.”

More details at https://www.heritageopendays.org.uk/