POLICE are appealing for information after a female buzzard was shot near York.

Humberside Police said that on August 16, the bird was found injured on the B1246 between Kilnwick Percy Hill top and Warter village near Pocklington.

The bird was still alive and when x-rayed was found to have two shotgun pellets within its body. The injuries were fresh indicating that the bird had been recently shot.

They added that fortunately, the injuries were such that the bird has been nursed back to good health and has now been released. The exact location of where the shooting of this bird took place is not confirmed.

Chief Inspector for Humberside Police, Paul Butler, said:“This type of criminal behaviour towards our birds of prey sadly continues.

“This is now the sixth confirmed persecution incident involving seven birds of prey in the last two years across our force area.

“The persecution of birds of prey is a national wildlife crime priority and Humberside Police takes this issue very seriously.

“We have now adopted Operation Owl which is a national initiative to raise awareness of the problem and to tackle and prevent this type of criminality.”

If you have any information please ring 101.