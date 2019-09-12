POLDARK'S Tom York will be talking about his journey in acting as he kicks off a new series of free lectures in North Yorkshire.
The actor who featured in BBC One's hit period drama will be starting a new Principal’s Lecture Programme at Queen Ethelburga’s Collegiate.
LAMDA trained and an alumni of the school, Tom is best known for his role of Sam Carne, brother to Demelza Poldark (Eleanor Tomlinson), in Poldark.
He returned to the show this year for the fifth series. Further television credits include his lead role of Hero in fantasy drama, Olympus alongside Sonya Cassidy, Endeavour, FX series Tyrant, Midsomer Murders, Death in Paradise and comedy drama Agatha Raisin.
The Lecture Programme is a series of free lectures at the school's King’s Theatre on Sunday afternoons throughout the 2019/20 academic year. They are free and start at 3pm.
Tom will be at the school on Sunday, September 29.