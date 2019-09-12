A FREE session is being held to help business owners and marketing teams with branding.
The event is being held as part of York Design Week and will be led by Mat Lazenby, creative director of brand design consultancy LazenbyBrown, based in York's Shambles.
What is brand personality? Do we need one and how do we get it? will be among the questions being explored.
'"This workshop will give people a valuable insight into how businesses can define and promote their own unique personality across their marketing and communications," said Mat. "Our brand development process is proven to engage customers and internal staff.”
The session will focus on how authentic brand personality can be captured and communicated in an increasingly crowded and noisy marketplace.
York Design Week features a series of events between October 23 and 30 to promote the city's creative community.
LazenbyBrown count Minster, Garbutt & Elliott, York Gin, Rushbond PLC and Rudgate Brewery among their clients. To secure your free workshop place email events@lazenbybrown.com