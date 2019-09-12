A CARE home has come up with an unusual way to improve the quality of life of its residents - magic.

Rivermead care home, in Malton, has purchased a Tovertafel ‘Magic Table’.

Created in the Netherlands, the Tovertafel uses interactive games to connect people in the mid-to-late stages of dementia with each other, their family members and friends.

Using interactive light projections, the Tovertafel can be played by residents independently or as a group.

The device invites participants to pop bubbles, sweep leaves or interact playfully with fish.

Michael Donovan, general manager of the care home, said: “We’re excited to bring a touch of magic to our residents.

“It will make a big difference for those who might not be able to join in conversations, or are prone to becoming agitated by helping to connect residents with each other.”

Rivermead care home provides residential, nursing and dementia care for 70 residents.

The home is run by Barchester Healthcare.

Dr Pete Calveley, CEO of Barchester Healthcare, said: “We are delighted by the initial response of the residents at Rivermead care home when using the Tovertafel.”