MORE than ten of York's finest pubs have made it onto this years Camra Good Beer Guide 2020.

This year 14 pubs have made it into the guide - two more than the previous year - which is compiled by local members of the Campaign For Real Ale.

The guide focuses on the best pubs that specifically serve real ale. It also lists every brewery – micro, regional and national – that produces real ale throughout Britain. 

The pubs that have made it on the list this year include:

  • Brigantes, in Micklegate York which was praised for its light, roomy and welcoming real Ale.
  •  The Gillygate pub. A "spacious pub with three pleasant comfortable rooms".
  •  The Pivini, a beautiful three-storey building in Patrick Pool, that serves five regularly rotating cask ales.
  • The Golden Ball, in Cromwell Road
  • Rook and Gaskill, in Lawrence Street.
  •  Maltings, in Tamers Moat, which serves Black Sheep, Treeboom and York Breweries. 
  • The Ackhrone, located in St Martins Lane.
  • Station Inn, in New Quay Road.
  • Blue Bell, in Fossgate.
  • The Slip Inn, in Clementhorpe.
  • The phoenix, in George Street.
  • The Swan, in Bishopgate Street.
  • The Volunteer Arms, in Watson Street, which has "a real community feel, while welcoming to all".
  • The Brew York Tap Room, in Walmgate.

Meanwhile, previous nominations such as The Eagle and Child, House of the Trembling Madness, and York Tap all missed out on a nomination this year.