MORE than ten of York's finest pubs have made it onto this years Camra Good Beer Guide 2020.
This year 14 pubs have made it into the guide - two more than the previous year - which is compiled by local members of the Campaign For Real Ale.
The guide focuses on the best pubs that specifically serve real ale. It also lists every brewery – micro, regional and national – that produces real ale throughout Britain.
The pubs that have made it on the list this year include:
- Brigantes, in Micklegate York which was praised for its light, roomy and welcoming real Ale.
- The Gillygate pub. A "spacious pub with three pleasant comfortable rooms".
- The Pivini, a beautiful three-storey building in Patrick Pool, that serves five regularly rotating cask ales.
- The Golden Ball, in Cromwell Road
- Rook and Gaskill, in Lawrence Street.
- Maltings, in Tamers Moat, which serves Black Sheep, Treeboom and York Breweries.
- The Ackhrone, located in St Martins Lane.
- Station Inn, in New Quay Road.
- Blue Bell, in Fossgate.
- The Slip Inn, in Clementhorpe.
- The phoenix, in George Street.
- The Swan, in Bishopgate Street.
- The Volunteer Arms, in Watson Street, which has "a real community feel, while welcoming to all".
- The Brew York Tap Room, in Walmgate.
Meanwhile, previous nominations such as The Eagle and Child, House of the Trembling Madness, and York Tap all missed out on a nomination this year.
