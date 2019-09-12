PEOPLE in York are being urged to lend a helping hand at Cancer Research UK’s Shine Night Walk - and play a part in beating cancer.

As the countdown begins to the 10k Night walk event in York on October 4, starting in Rowntree Park, organisers are calling on people from all walks of life to sign up as helpers.

There’s a wide variety of roles on offer, open to both men and women.

At the 10k event, volunteers are needed to manage the information marquee, cheer and direct participants around the course and hand out medals and water at the pit stop and finish line.

Emma Colbourne, Cancer Research UK’s York event manager, said: “By joining our squad of dedicated volunteers, you will not only help to make our events an outstanding success, you will also be doing your bit to beat cancer sooner. Volunteering for Cancer Research UK is fun, challenging and rewarding. It’s a great way to connect with the local community as people from all walks of life come together to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured.”

One in two people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer at some stage in their lives, but the good news is more people are surviving the disease now than ever before. Cancer survival in the UK has doubled since the early 1970s and Cancer Research UK’s work has been at the heart of that progress.

Cancer Research UK’s life-saving work relies on the public’s support.

The charity was able to spend more than £4 million last year in Yorkshire and the Humber on some of the UK’s leading scientific and clinical research - helping more men, women and children survive the disease.

Emma added: “By volunteering, men and women in York will be helping to support a hugely successful fundraising event, enabling thousands of participants and their supporters to raise vital funds for Cancer Research UK’s pioneering work. We couldn’t do it without them and we’ve no doubt that they’re up to the challenge.

“Whatever time and skills you have to share, we’ve got the perfect role for you and there will be briefings given on the day. We’re calling on local men and women to get stuck in, cheer as much as they can and help motivate our inspirational participants all the way to the finish line.”

Cancer Research UK staff will brief, guide and support volunteers in the lead up to and on the day of the event.

Everyone who signs up to help at the event will receive a special t-shirt to wear on the day.

To volunteer at Shine Night walk or to take part, visit www.shinewalk.org or call 0300 1236624.

Shine Night Walk is open to men, women and children aged 11 to 18 and accompanied by an adult.

Entry is £14.99.