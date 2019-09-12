TOP Gear host Andrew Flintoff said he is "absolutely fine" after being involved in an incident near York on the same track where Richard Hammond had a near-fatal accident.

Flintoff, 41, was reportedly driving a specialised three-wheel vehicle that can reach high speeds when he veered off the track at Elvington Runway.

Medics rushed over to the former England cricketer, however the sportsman had escaped unscathed, according to the Mirror.

He had been filming for the new season of Top gear with his co-presenters, Paddy McGuiness and Chris Harris.

Flintoff said: "I'm absolutely fine and was back filming today.

"I go to great lengths to make sure I do well in Top Gear drag races but on this occasion I went a few lengths too far.

"It will look more ridiculous than dangerous when you see it on TV."

Meanwhile, local photographer Paul Stickney said that he saw the presenting trio eating lunch at a local pub and subsequently decided to take a few photos.

He said: "The trio had come over north York's Moors stopping at Lion Inn, Blakey ridge for lunch.

"Freddie was in Aston Martin Vulcan, Paddy in the Ferrari and Chris in the Porsche.

"They were filming bits with the fastest shed, Zefs bike and the 'hulk' the green Nissan gtr. Guy Martin was also there for the normal top speed events."

The Elvington track has had a few run ins over the years.

Former Top Gear host, Richard Hammond infamously experienced a near-fatal accident at the airfield near York where Flintoff was filming.

Hammond was at the wheel of a jet-powered Vampire dragster in September 2006 when it crashed while travelling at 288mph.