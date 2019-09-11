A BURGLAR who tried to hide from police was caught when officers spotted his feet - sticking out from under a canoe.

Colin Sean Richardson, 32, was today (Wednesday) jailed for more than two years following a break-in in which a large quantity of tobacco was taken from a York post office.

York Crown Court heard that shortly after 3.30am on June 28, North Yorkshire Police was called to Huntington Post Office in North Moor Road, Huntington, after the intruder alarm was triggered – alerting them to a break in.

Officers found the glass door had been smashed in order to gain entry and a large quantity of tobacco had been stolen, the court was told.

A member of the public informed the officers that two men had been seen fleeing the premises and one appeared to have entered the garden of a nearby property.

Police began searching the garden when one officer spotted a pair of feet sticking out from under a canoe and realised Richardson was lying on the ground hiding underneath it, heard the court.

He was arrested and then officers located the stolen tobacco in a nearby dustbin.

Richardson, of Moss Road, Doncaster, pleaded guilty to burglary and was sentenced to 28 months in prison.

Commenting on the sentence, Police Investigator David Pegg, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “This case is a clear example of how important the general public are in helping the police by being our eyes and ears.

"It is thanks to the quick thinking member of the public who spotted Richardson entering a nearby garden and reported this to the police, that we were able to locate and arrest him – despite his attempt at a disguise behind the canoe.

“His actions have targeted a small business, causing extensive damage and his sentencing reflects the severity of his crime.”