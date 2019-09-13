The new school year means lots of new transitions. As your child grows up and becomes more independent you may decide to buy them a mobile phone, so you can keep in contact with them whilst still giving them some freedom.

Having a mobile phone gives children access to the internet in the palm of their hand. Connecting with friends on social media can be fun and exciting, while browsing online for educational podcasts and revision guides can provide them with useful tools. However, there are aspects of the internet which children need to be aware of for their own safety.