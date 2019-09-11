A NORTH Yorkshire-based mental health organisation is hosting a fire walk to celebrate its first birthday.

The I Choose Life Foundation (ICL), based in Harrogate, is organising a fire walk on Friday, October 4.

The event will see master fire walker instructor, Lisa Clifford, prepare and guide participants for their walk over fire with motivational stories, exercises and support from members of the ICL team.

I Choose Life founder, Sarah Kekoa, chose the fire walk not only to help raise awareness of the organisation and its work, but also to “inspire and motivate people to throw away the limiting beliefs that hold them back”.

Sarah added: “As they walk out on to the hot embers, they will be amazed how free, powerful, motivated and adventurous they feel.”

Places on the Fire Walk are available for £95, with the option to raise or contribute additional funds towards ICL’s work delivering weekly drop-ins held throughout the year to support those struggling with mental health issues.

For further details, visit: ichooselifefoundation.com/events/fire-walk/