YORK has welcomed five new social workers who are opening a child protection practice.

Participants on the Frontline programme, the largest social work training programme in the country, have started working in York, with York and the North East receiving more than 10 percent of the 2019 intake to support the most vulnerable children and families in the region.

On Monday, participants started their first day in child protection teams after attending a five-week Summer Institute where they were taught by leading academics and experts.

This is the fourth year that the charity has partnered with local authorities in the region to offer placements to participants in one of the country’s toughest but most rewarding professions.

Josh MacAlister, the Frontline chief executive, said: "Social work has the power to change lives and we’re looking forward to developing more social workers across York and North East to help give every child a safe and stable home."