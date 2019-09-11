A YORK kids’ club has celebrated its latest Ofsted report.

Hempland Kids’ Club was rated ‘outstanding’ in its latest inspection, retaining the score it attained in 2015.

Ofsted inspectors carried out a full inspection of the club in August and marked it Outstanding across the board, in leadership, learning, development of behaviour and welfare.

The report found that “staff are wonderful role models who build outstanding relationships with children”.

Inspector, Rachel Ayo, added: “Children have a real sense of ownership of the club and have extensive choice. This helps contribute to their exemplary levels of independence, confidence and self-esteem.”

Mrs Ayo also praised thee management of the club, adding: “The manager’s expertise and qualifications have an excellent impact on quality. She meticulously plans an exciting and impressive programme of activities, taking full account of children’s interests and ideas.The manager continually links with reception teachers to complement topics and children’s individual progress.”