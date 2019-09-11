TADCASTER has received a major boost after the Government pledged £9 million to better protect the town from flooding.

The funding will go towards the Tadcaster Flood Alleviation Scheme, which Nigel Adams, the town’s MP, has hailed as “fantastic news".

Earlier this year £1.02 million of funding was provided by the Local Enterprise Partnership to enable detailed design work for a new flood defence scheme in Tadcaster.

Mr Adams said: “I want to thank the outgoing floods minister Therese Coffey MP for listening to the case we put, to not only fund the preparatory designs, but fund the new flood scheme for the town. The announcement comes after months of meetings and discussions with DEFRA and the Environment Agency. I am also very grateful for the input of the Tadcaster Flood Action Group, North Yorkshire County Council and the LEP.

“The amount of Government funding for a Tadcaster flood scheme including design work is now £10.02 million and following the terrible events of 2015, Tadcaster can at last look forward to enhanced flood protection.”

Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers has announced more than £62 million for flood defence projects in communities across Yorkshire, Cumbria, the North East and the South East of England, and the Tadcaster Flood Alleviation Scheme will benefit from a share of the funding.

In March, Tadcaster Albion’s football pitch was under water after the River Wharfe burst its banks. Three households in Tadcaster were cut off by floods, and the town’s Coach and Horses pub had to cancel all bookings when its cellar flooded.

The town suffered major flooding in December 2015, when scores of homes and businesses in Tadcaster were damaged in the deluge, while the bridge across the River Wharfe collapsed. The bridge was restored and reopened in February 2017.

It took just over a year and £4.4 million to repair the flood-hit bridge after it collapsed.

Neil Longden, Yorkshire (North & East) flood risk manager for the Environment Agency, said: “We are pleased to hear the announcement that an additional £9 million has been allocated to the Tadcaster flood alleviation scheme.

“This commitment from Government, along with £1.02 million from the York, North Yorkshire and East Riding Local Enterprise Partnership, closes the funding gap allowing us to progress a scheme that will better protect the residents, businesses and economy of the town.

“We will continue to work with the local community, Tadcaster Town Council, North Yorkshire County Council, Selby District Council, Yorkshire Water and the LEP to ensure the success of this project.”

David Bewley, a member of the Tadcaster Flood Action Group, and local business owner, added: “The Flood Group is delighted that Government has allocated £9 million for Tadcaster flood defences. We are very proud to have played a part over the last three years in supporting Nigel Adams MP in making the case. We met with the Flood Minister on a number of occasions and were able to explain the impact of flooding on homes and businesses in Tadcaster.”

Construction work is expected to start on the scheme before 2021.