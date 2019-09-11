A YORK based theatre group will perform a fairytale with a wicked and humourous twist.

The York Settlement Community Players (YSCP) will perform the ‘Red Shoes’ story written by Danish author Hans Christian Andersen.

Harri Marshall, director of the show, said: “This is a performance that does not shy away from twisting the trope of our well known and loved fairytales.

“It will bring them into the spotlight of contemporary theatre with taxidermy, wicked humour and the tango.”

The storyline involves ‘Karen’, an orphan who is taken in by the wealthy Nugents and is given a pair of red shoes.

The shoes allow her to delve into a fantasy world and meets a charming prince.

However, it becomes clear that things are not what they seem and - every passion can have a terrible price.

The performances will take place at the John Cooper Studio, York, running from Wednesday, October 9 until Saturday, October 12.

Tickets are available now.

For more information and tickets visit: www.41monkgate.co.uk/production/the-red-shoes/