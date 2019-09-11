A SPECTACULAR light show is returning to York Minster next month - after attracting sell-out audiences last year.

‘Northern Lights’, a sound and light installation by Ross Ashton and Karen Monid, will be on display in late October.

The show will transform the cathedral’s Nave with images and audio inspired by the Minster’s stained glass and stone.

Neil Sanderson, director of the York Minster Fund, said: “The event allows people to see and interact with this spectacular building in a new way.”

Funds raised by the event will support the Minster’s campaign to ensure that all 128 windows have external glazing to protect them from the elements.

All but three of the windows contain stained glass of either historic or artistic importance.

The show will run from October 24-31.

There will be two shows each evening, from 7pm-7.30pm and 9pm-9.30pm.

Tickets are £6 if purchased in advance and £8 if purchased on the door.

For further information, visit: https://yorkminster.org/whats-on/event/northern-lights/