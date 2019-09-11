A £200 MILLION rail manufacturing site in East Yorkshire which has the potential to create almost 1,000 jobs has won planning permission.

Siemens plans to build trains for the London Underground at their new 67-acre facility on the Goole 36 enterprise zone after receiving approval from East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

The plans include 860,000 sq ft of manufacturing, commissioning, warehouse buildings and stabling sidings, as well as a four-storey 54,000 sq ft office building.

Goole 36 is one of Yorkshire’s largest and most high-profile industrial / distribution sites, with approximately 100 acres of prime development land.

As part of the project, Siemens is planning to create up to 700 jobs and a further 250 during construction, with an additional 1,700 potential UK supply chain roles.

The factory will manufacture 94 trains for the Piccadilly line as part of London Underground's upgrade programme to modernise the Piccadilly, Bakerloo, Central and Waterloo and City lines.

Stephen Silvester, the council's inward investment and infrastructure manager, said: “The outline planning approval for Siemens Mobility’s new state-of-the-art factory to manufacture and commission trains is another important milestone for this transformational investment in Goole.

“In addition to the creation of hundreds of skilled engineering and manufacturing jobs and multiple opportunities right across the supply chain, the project will also help raise the profile of Goole and showcase the strategic nature of the town with its multi modal transport links and high-quality, oven-ready employment sites with Enterprise Zone status such as Capital Park Goole,"

East Yorkshire's Beal Homes has also submitted detailed plans for the first phase of a development of 800 homes on a 73-acre site close to Junction 36 of the M62 in Goole.

The overall scheme will be the largest residential development in the Goole area for many years. Covering an area equivalent to almost 50 football pitches, the development will include the provision of a new primary school and additional open space.