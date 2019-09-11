If my memory serves me correctly, the referendum ballot paper said ‘Remain’ or ‘Leave’ the EU. It did not say ‘leave the EU without a deal’.

In fact, the people who led the Leave campaign, including our unelected PM and many members of his cabinet, categorically stated that ‘No Deal would be an economic disaster’ and ‘a free trade agreement with the EU would be one of the easiest in history’.

Parliament on Monday was actually carrying out the will of the people who voted Leave by ensuring that we leave with a deal. A General Election was being deliberately proposed to prevent a deal with the EU, that is not what people voted for.

The only people, who would benefit from a No Deal Brexit are the rich establishment figures like Rees Mogg and Farage, who do not have to worry about food prices or medicine shortages.

Helen Webster,

Main Street, Fulford

Suspending Parliament is perfectly legal

I refer to the article by Daniel Willers (‘Stop the Coup’ rally draws huge crowd, September 2).

On seeing the photograph, which showed posters saying things like Defend Democracy, Resist the Parliament shutdown, I did not know whether I should cry or laugh.

It is thanks to mainly the Labour Party, along with the Lib Dems and SNP, that the House of Commons has in effect destroyed democracy in this country forever.

In effect, these 300-plus MPs have said to the majority of this country, who voted to leave the EU, that ‘we know better than you do, so your vote does not count’. What is the point of holding elections etc, if the results can be changed and in effect made null and void?

As to the Government’s suspension of Parliament, the PM has done nothing illegal: it has been done before, if I am correct, by the Tory PM John Major and the Labour PM Asquith, to name a few. So it is clear that Rachael Maskell and her supporters have not done their homework on this issue.

The House of Commons has been making the UK a laughing stock around the world and weakening the negotiation power of the PM with the EU.

Ivan T Jones,

Acomb Wood Drive, York

What’s wrong with wanting a People’s Vote?

I don’t know what rally M Horsman (Letters, September 5) was at on August 31. The banners in St Helen’s Square were demanding democracy but I didn’t see any asking for a people’s vote.

But what’s so wrong with asking for a people’s vote? A lot can change in over three years. Not least that we now know a lot more about the implications of leaving the EU. Those who think leaving is a good idea seem to be scared of another, better informed, referendum. Is it because they are afraid they might lose?

Surely it would be better to check with voters again so that the UK can be taken forward with certainty about the people’s will. It would be easier to accept either way.

Sarah Penn,

Russell Street, York

Future trade partners shouldn’t trust us...

To keep ‘democracy’ alive, we must expect that all the new international trade agreements that the Government is committed to arranging with the US and EU etc will include a clause to the effect that any solemn undertaking made by a UK government can be rendered null and void by the simple expedient of the UK’s holding a ‘Yes/No’ referendum to that end if the British public is egged on to call for one.

We must not delude future trade partners as to the honour and integrity of British governments.

Maurice Vassie, Deighton, York

Boris doesn’t think words have consequences

No wonder Boris Johnson struggled to remember the wording of a police caution during his recent speech in Wakefield. If there is one person in Britain to whom the phrase ‘Anything you say will be recorded and may be used in evidence against you’ holds no fear it is the Prime Minister.

R D Bowen,

Farrar Street, York