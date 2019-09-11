For some time I have known of the weekly £6 TV Licence payment plan. It recently came to my attention again that the weekly fee pays for more than two years payments, presently £154.50, it was also this fee way back in 2009.

This raised the question of does someone who pays weekly get a licence for one year or two, which the £312 would presently cover. If this only covers a one-year licence then another question needs to be asked. What is the interest rate on the weekly plan? TV Licensing does not give this information on its site.