Next June the Government will require all nine-year-olds to sit a new test to prove their knowledge of times tables.

While being able to recall tables does help with more complicated maths problems, schools already teach and assess this ability throughout a child’s education. This extra test, which will cost millions to administer, will not tell schools or parents anything they do not already know about a pupil’s mathematical ability, and many are concerned that it is a pointless waste of money.