AN ELDERLY woman suffered smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in a kitchen at a bungalow in York.
Fire crews were called to the incident off Hamilton Drive shortly after 8pm yesterday (September 10) and put out a small fire on a kitchen worktop.
They used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and a positive pressure ventilation fan to tackle the fire.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: "The cause of the fire was due to candles being left unattended.
"An elderly female occupant was checked over by paramedics suffering from smoke inhalation."